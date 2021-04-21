Set Stage: FC Dallas vs San Jose Earthquakes | 4.24.21





FC Dallas vs San Jose earthquakes

2021 MLS Regular Season April 24 – 2:30 pm PayPal Park – San Jose, CAUnivision, TUDN (Spanish) | MLS Twitter (English) | FCDallas.com/Radio | 1270 am # SJvDAL

FCD Score HEAD-TO-HEAD: 0-1-0 (1 point, 7 in West) SJ Score: 0-0-1 (0 point, 10 in West) FCD vs SJ All Time: 20-28 -17 (77) GF, 100 GA) FCD versus SJ distal: 8-16-9 (38 GF, 56 GA)

First road trip FC Dallas takes off on its first off-home trip in the 2021 MLS season to meet the San Jose Earthquakes at the newly named PayPal Park on Saturday afternoon at 2:30 pm. Major League Soccer is a league that’s hard to win when it’s on the road but, as Luchi Gonzalez explains, his team is excited about their first chance away from home this year.

“A win away will be vital for us in a playoff position and a higher ranking in the qualifiers. So we’re really excited to go to San Jose, even though the result was good or bad, (we) focus on what we want to do and can do and believe in it.” – Lucci

New formation In last week’s FCD debut, Luchi moved away from the 4-3-3 model and picked three in the back-line squad. The 3-4-3 line-up saw new Jose Martinez sign alongside Bressan and Matt Hedges as the third center back while the full back (in this case Johnny Nelson and Ryan Hollingshead) pushed more of the field as a winger. The extra defender helped Dallas maintain the lockdown in the opening game at home, so 3-4-3 is something we could see more of as the season progresses. Matthias Almeida, head coach of SJ’s MAN MARKING in San Jose, is known for deploying a man-of-the-man defense system all over the field. The unique gameplay was designed for some exciting matches in 2020, as Earthquakes scored 35 goals and conceded the highest level in the 51st League. Therefore, 23 games for San Jose included 86 goals, which is 3.74 goals per match. If Almeida uses a similar tactic on a Saturday afternoon, spectators can stay for 90 minutes.

“It’s something that causes a lot of problems for the opponent,” Lucci said of San Jose’s defense. “It’s unpredictable and it can be very effective. It works sometimes and sometimes it doesn’t but it definitely takes a lot of energy and intensity, which they play with. We need to be ready and we’re going to simulate some of these things this week, as we have in years. The last few when we have to play it. “

