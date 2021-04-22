Earthquake information: Mag average. 4.2 – Balikesir earthquake, 33 km northeast of Akhisar, Manisa, Turkey, on April 22 12:17 am (GMT +3)





An average earthquake of 4.2 magnitude at a depth of 12 km

Apr 21 21:20 UTC: First to report: EMSC two minutes later. 21 April 21:22: Volume recalculated from 4.2 to 4.3. The depth of the hypocenter was recalculated from 12.0 to 10.0 km (7.5 to 6.2 miles). [show all] … 21 April 21:24: Volume recalculated from 4.3 to 4.2. Depth of the blast center recalculated from 10.0 to 5.0 km (6.2 to 3.1 mi) April 21 21:25: Volume recalculated from 4.2 to 4.0. The depth of the hypocenter was recalculated from 5.0 to 7.0 km (3.1 to 4.3 miles). The epicenter position was corrected at 1.4 km (0.9 mi) northwestward. April 21 21:27: Volume recalculated from 4.0 to 4.2. The depth of the hypocenter was recalculated from 7.0 to 12.0 km (4.3 to 7.5 miles). The epicenter position was corrected at 1.1 km (0.7 mi) towards S.

Update Wednesday, April 21, 2021, 9:24 PM

An earthquake averaging 4.3 on the Richter scale was just reported at a distance of 33 km northeast of Akhisar, Turkey

4.3 earthquake on April 22 12:17 am (GMT +3)

Just 6 minutes ago, a 4.3-magnitude earthquake occurred near Akhisar, Manisa, Turkey. The earthquake was recorded just after midnight Thursday April 22, 2021 at 12:17 am local time, at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers below the Earth’s surface, the event was reported by the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC), the first seismic agency Take over the task of monitoring earthquakes. Based on the preliminary seismic data, the earthquake should not have caused any major damage, but many people probably felt it as a slight shaking in the epicenter area. The weak vibration was probably felt in Sındırgı (population 10900) located 14 km from the epicenter, Bigadiç (population 15200) 29 km away, Akhisar (population 84700) 33 km away, Kırkağaç (population 27100) 38 km away, Soma (65,900) is 44 km away, and Dimershi (population 21,400) is 48 km away. Other towns or cities near the epicenter where they may have felt a very weak tremor include Balikesir (population 238,200) located 61 km from the epicenter, and Dorsonby (17,500) at 67 km. VolcanoDiscovery will automatically update the size and depth if these change and follow up if other important earthquake news becomes available. If you are in the region, please submit your experience to us through our reporting mechanism, either online or via our mobile app. This will help us provide more live updates to anyone around the world who wants to know more about this earthquake.

If you are or have been in this area during an earthquake, help others post your feedback and submit a quick report here.

Download the Volcanoes & Earthquakes app to get one of the fastest online seismic alerts: Android | Earthquake data:

I felt this earthquake

I didn’t feel it

Date and time: April 21, 2021 21:17:42 UTC – Local time at epicenter: April 22 12:17 am (GMT +3) Strength: 4.2 Depth: 12.0 km Latitude / Center longitude: 39.13 ° N / 28.11 Degree E (Balikesir, Turkey) Nearest volcano: Kenger (63 km / 39 mi) Nearby towns and cities: 14 km (9 mi) southwest of Cinderigi (population: 10,900) -> See nearby earthquakes! 29 km (18 miles) south of Pegadec (pop: 15200) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 33 km (21 mi) northeast of Akhisar (Manisa) (Population: 84,700) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 38 km (24 mi) east of Kerkacak (Manisa) (pop: 27100) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 44 km (27 mi) east of Soma (Population: 65,900) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 48 km (30 mi) west of Demirci (Manisa) (population: 21,400) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 61 km (38 miles) southeast of Balikesir (population: 238,200) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 67 km (42 mi) southwest of Dorsonby (Population: 17,500) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! Km (72 miles) north of Izmir (Izmir) (Population: 2,500,600) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 416 km (259 miles) west of Ankara (population: 3517,200) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! Weather at the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: clear sky 8 ° C (46 ° F), humidity: 93%, wind: 1 m / s (1 knot) from SW Primary data source: EMSC (European Mediterranean Seismological Center) Estimated power : 1.3 × 1011 joules (35 mWh, 30.1 tons of TNT equivalent) More information

[show map]

[smaller] [bigger]

If you feel this earthquake (or if you are near the epicenter), please share your experience and provide a short “felt it” report! Other users would love to hear about it and also if you don’t feel an earthquake despite your presence in the area please report it! Your contribution is also valuable to seismology, earthquake risk analysis, and mitigation efforts. You can use your device’s location or the map to indicate where you are during an earthquake. Thank you! Data of the earthquake itself has been reported by various agencies

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more confident you will be in the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

Size Depth Source Location 4,212 kmWESTERN TURKEYEMSC3,610 km126 Km E From Mitilini, Turkey NOA 4,212 km SINANDEDE-SINDIRGI (BALIKESIR), Turkey KOERI-RETMCUser reports on this earthquake (4)

Contribution: Leave a comment if you find a specific report interesting or want to add to it. Mark as inappropriate, tag useful or interesting, post your user report!

Izmir Minemen (111.6 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / single vertical bump / Very short

116.8 km southwest of the epicenter [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / 1-2 sec

225.8 km northeast of the epicenter [Map] / Don’t feel (reported by our app)

Izmir (115.2 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Too short

Try our free app!

Previous earthquakes in the same area, please wait while searching millions of records, this could take up to 20-30 seconds.

Click here to search our database of previous earthquakes in the same region since 1900!

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos