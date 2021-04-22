The European Super League ‘can’t move on’ – BBC News





One of the architects of the fugitives in the European Super League (ESL), Andrea Agnelli, president of Juventus, has admitted that the project has fallen into force. AC Milan, Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid have all been left behind, with six Premier League clubs coming out on top on Tuesday. ESL was disqualified on Sunday for the participation of 12 clubs from England, Spain and Italy. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

