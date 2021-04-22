India’s second Covid wave – BBC News





Warning: This report contains disturbing scenes from the beginning. India is destroying a second wave of Covid-19, which is accelerating faster than anywhere else in the world. In the last 24 hours alone, more than 2,000 people have been killed and nearly 300,000 new cases have been reported. The actual figure is believed to be much higher. In many parts of the country, hospitals are reported to be overflowing, with oxygen shortages and people dying without treatment. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

#India #Covid #BBCNews.



source