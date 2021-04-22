George Floyd: Derek Chauvin has been convicted of murder – BBC News





A jury has found the former police officer guilty of killing African-American George Floyd on Minneapolis Street last year. When he was arrested last May, he was shot for more than nine minutes in the neck of Floyd on the knees of Derek Chauvin. The footage sparked protests around the world against racism and the use of excessive force by the police. Chauvin was charged with three counts: second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and murder. Following the prosecutor’s recommendations, Judge Cahill revoked Chauvin’s bail. #BBCAnews.



