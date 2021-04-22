Coronavirus: Should We Insert Children? – BBC Newsnight





Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced that he expects the country’s childhood vaccine to begin by the end of 2021. Israel is now the world leader in integrating its adult population, with more than 60% of the population receiving one dose and 56% receiving two. Inserting children is much more complicated than overcoming the fear they may have about injections. It throws up science and ethics issues and the question is at the heart, why? News Cohen Heath correspondent Deb Cohen reported. #Coronavirus #BBCNews #Newsnight Newsnight is the main BBC news and current affairs television program – with strong analysis, discussion, exclusivity and dialogue. Website: https://www.bbc.co.uk/newsnight

