“The Next Everest”: a story of resilience in the face of a deadly ordeal





LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, many of us have faced personal challenges. Overcoming them can be stressful and require flexibility.

A good person to talk about resilience is Jim Davidson.

The mountaineer reached the summit of Mount Everest in 2017, two years after he was almost killed in an earthquake on the summit of the Himalayas. His story is one of survival in difficult circumstances.

Davidson recounted the fateful day during an interview with 8 News Now:

“Then all of a sudden, the glacier burst into the air and raised the tent, and after that, we went down again. Then, we came back again, as the waves rippled across the glacier. Being in the tent was like being in a lifeboat, when I learned it was an earthquake. When that happened, we could hear avalanches roar, and there was an earthquake all at once. It was a good few minutes of pure survival.

After surviving the earthquake, Davidson and his team are rescued from Everest. Then they spent the remainder of their adventure helping those in Nepal who had lost everything, from the cleanup to the start of the rebuilding process.

Two years later, Davidson returned to the giant to try again – and this time – succeeded.

He says that while you may not be a mountain climber, we all have our Everest summit. The many tools that he used to overcome his challenges can be used by all of us to help overcome ours.

“Whether it’s recovering from an earthquake, pandemic or economic crisis, you help them, they help you, you help someone else, and we’re all slowly raising each other. Davidson encouraged that, we will have bad days when someone gets stuck, and then someone needs to lift it up again. “As you move forward in life you may have great ambition, but things go sideways. There will be earthquakes. There will be epidemics. So, how can you be resilient enough to take on bad things when they happen? Try to grow from it and re-engage with the next set of challenges, the next opportunity, the next Everest summit. ”

Davidson shares both of his experiences at Everest and how we can all use resilience to overcome challenges in his book, The Next Everest Summit. You can buy it here now and climb to the amazing story.

To see the full Davidson interview, click on the video below:

