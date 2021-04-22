Assassination of George Floyd: President Biden announces investigation into Minneapolis police – BBC News





A few hours after a former U.S. police officer was convicted of killing an African-American man, a full federal investigation has begun into police practices in the city of Minneapolis. The Justice Department will look into whether there have been any "unconstitutional or illegal police" models. Derek Chauvin comes after national anger over the death of George Floyd. The former officer was convicted on all charges against him. President Biden said the condemnation is "a huge step forward in the run for American justice." Huw Edwards presents BBC News with North American correspondent Nick at Bryant and Lebo Disco in Minneapolis.

