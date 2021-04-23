What Liz Cheney invented about Donald Trump





Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney has put up a strong flag in 2024 against another Trump, and while she may only be in that GOP position, she seems to be backed by the numbers. In this latest issue of The Point newspaper, CNN member Chris Cillizza explains why Cheney has taken a big bet to fight Trump. SOURCES AND MORE READING: Liz Cheney says she won’t support Trump if he runs in 2024

https://www.cnn.com/2021/04/14/politics/liz-cheney-donald-trump-2024/index.html

Liz Cheney’s statement says she will vote to impeach Trump

https://www.cnn.com/2021/01/12/politics/liz-cheney-trump-impeachment-statement/index.html

Recent Trump Labor Admission 34%; The average is 41% low

https://news.gallup.com/poll/328637/last-trump-job-approval-average-record-low.aspx

Nikki Haley’s Trump flip flops tell us about 2024

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FEHQJopOF-k&t=18s

About me: I was named the “best outfit” in the 7th grade. That is, being the editor of CNN and being the author of the daily “Point” newsletter are my proudest accomplishments. Find me here on Tuesdays and Thursdays to find out what’s going on in politics. CREDITS Writer: Chris Cillizza Producer: Paul Dwyer The Point Editor: Leigh Munsil Video Editor: Wes Latta Follow Chris on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cillizzac/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/cillizzacnn

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/chris.cillizza/

Subscribe to The Point newsletter: https://www.cnn.com/specials/politics/the-point-with-chris-cillizza?source=Point_Youtube. #CNN #Cillizza #LizCheney.



source