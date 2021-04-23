Hospitals in India run out of oxygen when Covid cases break world records – BBC News





India’s favorite crisis is escalating. At least six hospitals in the capital Delhi have run out of oxygen. Other hospitals have said they have a severe deficiency. Nearly 315,000 new infections have been recorded in India in a day – a record number – and the highest data for any day in the world since the pandemic began. Sophie Raworth presents Rajini Vaidyanathan at BBC News Ten. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

#BBCAnews.



source