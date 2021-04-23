Biden promises to reduce US carbon emissions by 50% at global climate summit – BBC News





President Biden has opened a major global climate summit by calling on other world leaders to take up the challenge. Joe Biden pledged to reduce U.S. emissions by at least half of 2005 levels by the end of this decade, but warned that his country could not take action alone. World leaders told scientists that this is a “decisive decade” for tackling climate change and that action needs to be taken now. Recent data show that China is the world’s largest producer of carbon dioxide, emitting 28% of world production. China is the second largest, producing 15% and India 7%. Sophie Raworth presents science news editor David News Shukman and North American editor Jon Sopel at BBC News Ten. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

