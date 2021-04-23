Hospitals in India are on Covid record – BBC News





India’s health care system is booming because of a record rise in Covid-19 cases as it puts pressure on hospital beds and drains the oxygen supply. Families continue to plead desperately for sick relatives, leaving some patients untreated for hours. On Friday, India reported 332,730 new cases of coronavirus, setting a world record for the second day. There were 2,263 deaths in 24 hours. Dr. Ramanan Laxminarayin, of the Delhi Center for Disease Dynamics, Economics and Politics, told the BBC that the system was on the verge of collapse and had already collapsed in many places. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

#BBCAnews.



source