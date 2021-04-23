Optical fiber cable monitors the subtle trend in Antarctica – ScienceDaily





At the 2021 American Seismological Society annual meeting, researchers shared how they are using fiber optic cable to detect small earthquakes occurring in the ice in Antarctica.

Anna Stork, geophysicist at Silixa Ltd. The results can be used to better understand the movement and deformation of ice under changing climatic conditions, as well as improve future monitoring of CCS projects.

Stork discussed how she and her colleagues are working to improve distributed acoustic sensing methods, or DAS, for small earthquakes – earthquakes that are too small to be felt. DAS works by using small internal defects within the optical fibers such as thousands of seismic sensors. An instrument at one end sends laser pulses down the cable and measures the “resonance” of each pulse as it is reflected from the internal faults of the fibers.

When the fibers are disturbed by earthquakes or glacial earthquakes, there are changes in the size, frequency and phase of the laser light propagated back into the DAS receiver which can be used to characterize the seismic event.

Michael Kendall of the University of Oxford said Antarctic research shows how DAS can be used to monitor underground carbon capture and storage at other locations in the world. For example, the Antarctic grid mapping provides a good example of how a similar network can be formed to discover the exact tendency that can be triggered by carbon storage.

“Our work also demonstrates a way to use DAS fiber arrays to investigate minute earthquake source mechanisms in more detail than conventional geophones,” said Tom Hudson of the University of Oxford. “If we could analyze the source mechanism – how an earthquake fails or cracks – we might be able to attribute the earthquake to the movement of liquids like carbon dioxide in the reservoir.”

Hudson explained that the minute Antarctic earthquakes recorded by DAS “are about -1 degree, which corresponds to roughly the size of a book falling off a table,” “so they are very small earthquakes.”

The study by Hudson and colleagues is the first to use DAS to look at ice earthquakes in Antarctica. The optical fiber cable was deployed in a linear and triangular configuration on the ice surface of the Rutford Ice Stream.

Kendall said there are a number of challenges to using fiber-optic sensors in an harsh Antarctic environment. The equipment had to be transported in pieces by boat and several planes to the study site. The researchers had to bury the fibers to reduce wind noise polluting the seismic signal, as well as remove the signal of the generator operating the DAS instrument.

“We put the instrument in a mountaineering tent, which was mainly used as a small office,” Stork explained. “Keeping temperatures within recommended operating limits was a challenge. Radiant heating from the sun warned the tent to be fine in the 1930s. [degrees Celsius]Even though it was -10 ° C outside. “

Kendall said researchers are sharing their analyzes of glacial earthquake data with climate scientists and other researchers studying glacier sliding and other ice movements in Antarctica.

He pointed out that, “We hope in the future to interact more with scientists who dig the core of the ice as well, as they use the fibers as distributed temperature sensors, but these fibers that they put in the wells can also be used in seismic studies such as our studies.”

Story Source:

Material provided by the American Seismological Society. Note: The content can be modified according to the style and length.

.





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos