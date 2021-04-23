The US Dragon crew set off for the space station – BBC News





Four astronauts have descended from Florida to the International Space Station (ISS). This year is the first crew shot from U.S. ground. Americans Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur, Frenchman Thomas Pesquet and Japanese aircraft Akihiko Hoshide were orbiting a Dragon capsule fired on a Falcon 9 rocket. They are expected to arrive at the space station on Saturday to begin their six-month journey.

