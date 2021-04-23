Connect with us

Uncategorized

The US Dragon crew set off for the space station – BBC News

Avatar

Published

3 mins ago

on

By



Four astronauts have descended from Florida to the International Space Station (ISS). This year is the first crew shot from U.S. ground. Americans Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur, Frenchman Thomas Pesquet and Japanese aircraft Akihiko Hoshide were orbiting a Dragon capsule fired on a Falcon 9 rocket. They are expected to arrive at the space station on Saturday to begin their six-month journey. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

#BBCAnews.

source

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: