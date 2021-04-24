Earthquakes continue in Saint Vincent due to La Soufriere volcano ~ WIC News





A man covered with ash from La Soufriere volcano in Saint Vincent

The National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) reported that La Soufriere volcano is continuing the pattern that has been established since the massive eruption on April 18, 2021.

NEMO added that small, long-lasting and intersecting earthquakes are stretched out to be recorded, increasing their occurrence rate. High-level seismic shaking began at 11:09 am, due to explosive activity, and lasted about 20 minutes.

The national organization reported that a vertical volcanic plume slowly extended over the crater, eventually reaching about 8 km.

“During the early stages of the eruption, a rise at the base (a pyroclastic density current) was seen flowing down the western flank of the volcano. At a deeper level, the shivering continued for the next two hours as La Soufriere continued venting ash,” added the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) To update it.

NEMO reported that since the entry of the initial pressure reduction immediately after the detonation phase on April 9, the fixed GPS network has recorded decreases in the rates of horizontal and vertical movement.

“The volcano is still erupting. Its design for seismic activity over the past few days is a benchmark for the growth and dissolution of lava domes. Eruptions can occur with subsequent ash of similar or greater size with little or no warning.” NEMO added.

The natural disaster in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines has turned life upside down, the island faces massive devastation, and thousands of people are currently housed in government shelters.

Several organizations, including the Red Cross, have stepped in to help the country manage the crisis. The United Nations has also stepped in to help the Caribbean island.

Coca-Cola also donated approximately $ 250,000 USD in addition to various supplies. The country is in dire need of water, non-perishable commodities, and sanitary products.

Saint Kitts and Nevis, Trinidad and Tobago, Dominica, Saint Lucia are among some of the neighboring countries that have provided water and other foodstuffs.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos