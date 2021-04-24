Uncategorized
The Albanian government has come under pressure to protect wild rivers from hydroelectric pressures
The Vjosa is one of the largest free rivers in Europe, a desert not found anywhere else on the continent. For years, the region has been threatened that about 30 hydroelectric dams would change the permanent area. The campaign said the government now has a historic opportunity to give full support to the river system. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)
