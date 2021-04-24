India’s first Covid line: a hospital’s desperate fight to save lives – BBC News





India’s healthcare system is falling under the pressure of the second coronavirus wave. Hospitals are full, patients are left without treatment for hours and the oxygen supply is very inadequate. The country of 1.4 billion people now has more cases than anywhere else in the world since the pandemic began. Reeta Chakrabarti has appeared on BBC News Ten at the hospital, which reports on Delhi correspondent Yogita Limaye, where doctors are desperately fighting to save the live. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

#BBCAnews.



source