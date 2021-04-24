Dominic Cummings-Boris Johnson explains – BBC Newsnight





Dominic Cummings has lashed out at UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, questioning “his ability and integrity”. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

The former senior adviser refused to leak text messages sent between Mr Johnson and businessman Sir James Dyson. What are the branches of this line for the UK government? Newsnight Policy Editor Lewis Goodall reported.

