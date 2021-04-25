Hannah Reid’s London Grammar on Sexism in Music





Hannah Reid says the misogyny of years in the male industry almost led her to quit music for good.

But now his London Grammar band is at the top of the charts again with their new album California Soil. Reid says the record is inspired by those experiences – he has spoken to journalist Anja Popp.

