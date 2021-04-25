San Jose Earthquakes welcome the fans once again with victory in the opening match at home





San Jose – The opening match of the Earthquakes home on Saturday was a standout performance for striker Cady Cowell.

The 17-year-old scored a goal and assist in the second half as San Jose beat FC Dallas 3-1 in the first professional sports event with fans in Santa Clara County since March 2020.

Defender Oswaldo Alanis and midfielder Christian Espinosa also scored two goals as Earthquakes recovered (1-1-0) from a 2-1 loss at Houston Stadium in the season opener. SAN JOSE, CA – APRIL 24: San Jose Earthquakes player Coyle leaps into the arms of Chris Wondolovsky after scoring a 3-0 lead against FC Dallas at PayPal Park on Saturday April 24th, 2021, in San Jose, California. (Carl Mondon / Bay Area News Group)

Cowell was famous for his speed, but he showed off passes with the through ball that freed Espinosa with a separatist goal in the 49th minute. The striker then added his goal 10 minutes later, dodging two defenders and slammed through traffic in the lower left corner to make it 3-0.

“You can tell that the more he plays, the more confident he becomes,” said Carlos Fierro, a CFX player, through an interpreter. “You can see he’s contributing goals and assists, so I definitely see him as a player who can jump to Europe soon.”

Cowell, who was not available for post-match interviews, grew up outside Modesto and signed as a local player in 2019. He became the youngest player in club history to start and the youngest player to score a goal when he debuted last August at 16.

He finished the year 2020 with one goal and one assist in 17 games, but coach Matthias Almeida has made him a key player ahead of historic goalscorer Chris Wondolovsky and veteran Andy Rios to start the year. Cowell matched his record totals from last year on Saturday.

“He has improved in the past two years by leaps and bounds,” said goalkeeper JT Marcinkowski. “He’s not even close to how awesome he is, which is great for us because he will keep getting better. We are all very happy for him and really ready for more.”

Cowell’s presentation game has been added to the festive atmosphere of the newly renamed PayPal Park. The team has not announced the attendance number, but 3,600 tickets have been sold, roughly 20 percent of the stadium’s capacity, to allow for social distancing.

“(The fans) are the heart of this club,” Marcinkovsky said. “Their passion, their noise and their intensity throughout the game, that’s what gives us an extra boost. The fans are what makes the game so special.” SAN JOSE, CA – APRIL 24: Crazy George Henderson beats his drum between the quarter-block stands of Paypal Park in the opening match on the grounds of San Jose Earthquakes against FC Dallas, on Saturday, April 24, 2021, in San Jose, California (Carl Mondon) / Gulf Region News Group)

The added power didn’t help at first, as Quakes was nearly burned a few times while trying to systematically play from the back line. Marcinkowski and Alanis’ balls were stolen from the penalty area in the first minutes, and FC Dallas defender Bressan slammed his head from a corner kick.

“I told the players (when) they make mistakes, to have the character to repeat that play, because that’s the only way to grow,” Almeida said through an interpreter. “So I appreciate those two mistakes we made, but I also very much appreciate the courage they have to try again.”

The Earthquakes Team regrouped and received two penalties later in the game. Espinosa missed the penalty in the 18th minute, but Alanis scored the penalty 16 minutes later. SAN JOSE, CA – APRIL 24: Christian Espinosa sent fans a kiss after his 49th-minute goal gave San Jose Earthquakes a 2–0 lead over FC Dallas in Paypal Park, on Saturday, April 24, 2021, in San Jose, California. (Carl Mondon / Bay Area News Group)

Fierro played defensively in the match when he raced back from his right wing position to kick the ball off the goal line in the 37th minute and keep the earthquakes in front.

“It’s a representation of our team spirit,” Marcinkovsky said. “Everyone is willing to work for each other and do the dirty work. As Matthias says,” Everyone is running, everyone is playing. ”

Ricardo Pepe finally scored on the rebound in the 79th minute for FC Dallas (0-1-1) to finish the scoring.

Wendolovsky entered the middle of the second half. He received a red card for a late challenge in the 89th minute, so he will be suspended for Saturday’s next game at home against DC United. SAN JOSE, CA – APRIL 24: Chris Wondolowski of San Jose Earthquakes stands over FC Dallas’s Jose Martinez in the second half of the inaugural season at PayPal Park, on Saturday April 24, 2021, in San Jose, California (Karl Mondon / Bay Area News Group) San Jose, California – April 24: San Jose Earthquakes player Chris Wondolowski received a red card during the second half of FC Dallas’s match at Paypal Park, Saturday April 24, 2021, in San Jose, California. Karl Mondon / Bay Area News Group) San Jose, California – April 24: San Jose Earthquakes player Chris Wondolowski struck a goal-kick topped by Bressan FC Dallas in the second half of the inaugural season at Paypal Park, Saturday April 24, 2021, In San Jose, California (Carl Mondon / Bay Area News Group) San Jose, California – April 24: San Jose Earthquakes celebrate their season-opening 3-1 win over FC Dallas at PayPal Stadium, Saturday, April 24, 2021 , In San Jose, California (Carl Mondon / Bay Area News Group) San Jose, California – April 24: Christian Espinosa (10) shoots on FC Dallas goalkeeper Philip (99) at PayPal Park, Saturday April 24, 2021, in San Jose, California (Carl Mondon / Bay Area News Group) San Jose, California – April 24: San Jose Earthquakes Kid Cowell points to the crowd after his 59th minute goal for a 3-0 lead against FC Dallas at Paypal Park, Saturday April 24, 2021 San Jose, California (Carl Mondon / Bay Area News Group) San Jose, California – April 24: San Jose Yeh Earthquakes Oswaldo Alanis, second from left, scored from the penalty spot in the 34th minute of the first half against FC Dallas goalkeeper Jimmy Maurer (20) at Paypal Park, Saturday April 24, 2021, in San Jose, California (Karl Mondon / News Group) Gulf area)

