Indian hospitals send SOS along with Covid toll hike – BBC News





Hospitals in India say patients are dying from oxygen shortages as Covid has set new records and death records on Tuesday. Nearly one million infections have been recorded in India in three days, and there have been 346,786 new cases since Saturday night. The government says it is deploying trains and the air force to transport supplies to hard-hit areas. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

#India #Covid #BBCNews.



source