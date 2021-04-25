Boris Johnson came under pressure from Downing St after a row from Dominic Cummings





The Prime Minister is under a lot of pressure to reveal how the renovation of his Downing Street home was financed – opposition lawmakers called for full disclosure.

Mr. Johnson’s chief adviser Dominic Cummings said yesterday that he had warned Johnson that the renovation work secretly funded by Tory donors would be “ethical, stupid and perhaps illegal.” No. 10 stressed that the appropriate codes of conduct and electoral law have been complied with. This report includes flash photos from the beginning. —— See more of our explanatory series here – https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLXjqQf1xYLQ6bu-iixvoFTVsiXQVlVniX

