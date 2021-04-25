Morocco is preparing to obtain new air services to Russia





Russia’s national airline Aeroflot and Domodedovo International Airport (DME) are set to start operating new flights between Russia and Morocco in the summer of 2021. Currently, Russia is not on Morocco’s list of banned countries, and both companies hope the situation will remain as we move towards warmer weather. .

S7 and Aeroflot new flights to Morocco. Photo: Getty Images

S7 Airlines will begin flying to Casablanca once a week from Moscow on Friday, April 30th, and then switch to Sunday, starting May 9. The route, which will be S7 Airlines first to the North African country, will be operated with Boeing 737-800 aircraft.

Royal Air Maroc also serves Moscow

Flight S7 3775, which takes five hours and ten minutes, will depart from Moscow Domodedovo (DME) at 12:10 and arrive at Mohammed V International Airport (CMN) in Casablanca at 15:20. The return flight S7 will depart 3776 CMN at 16:20 and arrive in Moscow, DME at 01:10.

S7 Airlines will join the Moroccan national carrier and a member of the Oneworld Royal Moroccan alliance on the Moscow-Casablanca route. Currently, Royal Air Maroc operates flights to Moscow twice a week from Casablanca and is scheduled to add an additional weekly flight in June.

Casablanca is the largest city in Morocco. Photo: GCmaps

Casablanca is located in the western part of Morocco, on the border of the Atlantic Ocean, and is the largest city in the country with a population of 3.7 million. Casablanca remains the main port of the province and is the economic and commercial heart of the country.

Aeroflot flying to Agadir

Aeroflot plans to fly to Agadir Al-Massira International Airport (AGA) three times a week from Sheremetyevo-AS Pushkin International Airport (SVO) starting in June. Besides its flights to Agadir, Aeroflot will offer weekly service to Casablanca from Moscow, Sheremetyevo.

Unlike Casablanca, Agadir is the first beach resort in Morocco geared towards international tourism. After the devastating earthquake in 1960, the city was completely rebuilt with wide boulevards and a magnificent seaside promenade. With its white sandy beaches, clean waters, and more than 300 days of sunshine a year, Agadir will entice Russians looking for a sunny summer destination.

PCR tests remain the key to travel

News of flights from Russia to Morocco comes amid the ongoing COVID-19 medical emergency and both S7 and Aeroflot are betting that Russia will remain out of Morocco’s list of banned provinces. Morocco has done a good job introducing the vaccine, and, along with Russia, it is still seeing a decrease in the number of infected people.

Despite the success countries are seeing with regard to COVID-19, negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing will remain a major feature of future travel between the two provinces. Russian travelers to Morocco will have to present a certificate in English, French or Arabic stating that they have proven that they are not infected with the Coronavirus no later than 72 hours before their arrival in Morocco.

Agadir can be popular with Russian tourists. Photo: Getty Images

Upon returning to the Russian Federation, citizens must upload proof of a negative PCR test to a government portal at www.gosuslugi.ru. In order to do so, they must isolate themselves in their place of residence or temporary residence.

Moroccans or any other foreigner arriving in the Russian Federation or transiting through Russian airports must present a negative PCR test certificate obtained at least 72 hours prior to arrival. The form can be in Russian or English.

