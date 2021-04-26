Editorial: Dharahara stands tall – The Himalayan Times – Nepal’s # 1 English daily





Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Saturday inaugurated the newly reconstructed iconic Dharahara Tower, six years after it was destroyed by the devastating Gorkha earthquake on April 25, 2015. The magnitude 7.8 earthquake killed up to 9,000 people and injured 23,000 others, leaving Effects of the destruction of both private and public property predominantly in 32 mountainous regions of central Nepal.

Up to 60 people were killed when the historic Dharahara Tower, built in 1825, collapsed due to the impact of the earthquake. While addressing a job, the prime minister announced job opportunities for at least one family member who died in the accident. The original 18-storey tower, built by the country’s first prime minister, Himsen Thapa, was damaged by the 1934 earthquake and was later rebuilt to half its size. The new 22-storey building is nearly 285 feet tall and was built at a cost of 3.5 billion rupees to mobilize local resources. The new Dharahara tower has a large underground cellar with a parking lot for 400 4×4 and 700 two-wheelers, along with a library, museum and other entertainment facilities on and around 42 Rubanes. Reconstruction of the tower began in October 2018. The construction of other parts associated with the tower is expected to be completed within nine months from now, according to the National Reconstruction Authority (NRA), which led the reconstruction of the historic tower.

During the inauguration, the CEO of the NRA, Sushil Jiawali, said that 93 percent of the reconstruction work has already been completed, and claimed it was a great success by international standards.

Almost all public schools and health facilities affected by the earthquake are in the final stage of their completion. As many as 490 archaeological heritage sites have also been reconstructed. The remaining 7 percent work will be completed by the end of July. Up to 807,764 beneficiaries have already signed agreements to rebuild their damaged homes. The NRA has already spent 357 billion rupees on reconstruction work as of mid-April.

Meanwhile, the RNA has been charged with the responsibility of designing a 10-year campaign on disaster resistance in Nepal. The 18th meeting of the Steering Committee of the National Natural Resources Authority, chaired by Prime Minister Olli, gave responsibility for designing the program and decided to implement it from the next fiscal year. The NRA, in cooperation with the National Authority for Disaster Risk Reduction and Management, is preparing a proposal to implement a long-term program for the reconstruction of heritage settlements and cultural monuments in World Heritage sites. The main objectives of the program are the reconstruction and rehabilitation of damaged private homes, public facilities, monuments and others in an integrated manner, taking into account future disasters. The remaining tasks of the reconstruction work will be carried out by the relevant government agencies as the final term of the NRA will expire on July 16, 2021. The reconstruction work in Nepal has been largely satisfactory even though it took an additional year more than permitted. By law. The most challenging task for the NRA and government agencies is to move more than a dozen settlements to safer than geographically fragile areas.

Violators will be fined

Although the number of Coronavirus cases has increased in recent days, it has not caused any panic among people in general. Last week, the government introduced a number of regulations in an effort to prevent the virus from spreading in society. Besides closing schools and colleges, the government has placed a ceiling on the number of people who can attend social, religious, and other gatherings. However, as the wedding season continues, no one seems to follow the sanitary protocols. Despite the ban on gatherings of more than 25 people, wedding processions are held as if they were in normal times.

The government alone cannot monitor all citizens. People should also follow the health protocols set by the government, which are in their best interest. The government may have to impose heavy fines on those violating health safety measures, as the authorities have done in Rotahat. According to the DAO, it collected a fine of 9,800 rupees the other day from 98 people for violating the rules. Let the neglect of the people not be the cause of the lockdown as it is in India.

A version of this article appeared in the April 26, 2021 edition of The Himalayan Times.

