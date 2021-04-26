The fundraising program aims to bring the ground-breaking Haitian EMT program to the United States to educate paramedics





Written by Laura French

Street. George, Utah – A fundraising effort has been launched to assist the pioneering Haitian EMT team in completing their paramedic education in the United States.

Haitian Air Paramedic EMT Claudel Gedeon aims to become the country’s first-ever paramedic after attending the program at Dixie State University in St.George, Utah, according to St.George News. Currently, there are no paramedic programs in Haiti, but Gideon said he hopes to teach paramedic courses in the country after he earns his degree in the United States.

Gedeon is already an EMS mentor, establishing in 2012 EMPACT Haiti, a non-profit organization that provides and develops EMS education in Haiti. The fundraising for Gedeon’s Paramedic Education was initiated by St.George’s resident Armadeus Davidson, a fellow medical responder who met Gedeon while providing assistance in Haiti after the devastating 2010 earthquake. Gideon was a high school student at the time and helped with translation for the American Medical Volunteers.

Chadman Bashir, Director of International Student Services at Dixie State University, said the department is working with Gideon to ensure it meets basic requirements to apply for the program. The donations will help fund Gedeon’s tuition fees and additional expenses during his time in the United States.

Describing the online fundraising campaign, which has so far raised nearly $ 11,500 from its $ 20,000 target, Davidson wrote: “Claudel showed the traits of selflessness, commitment to his profession and humanity and asking nothing in return.”

