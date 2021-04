How do slow aberrations beneath the precipitating plates affect mega-earthquakes?

IMAGE: An illustration of the effect of sublab heterogeneity on generation of mammoth earthquakes View more

Credit: IOCAS

Earthquakes and volcanoes in subduction zones may cause a great human disaster. Previous studies on the subduction zone structure and the causal mechanisms of mega-earthquakes (M 9.0) focused mainly on aspects such as fused plates and plate interfaces.

In contrast, the structure of the oceanic moorish envelope below the inclined plate (at depths of 100-250 km) and its effect on the intent of giant earthquakes has not been well studied.

Recently, Dr. Fan Jiank of the Institute of Oceanography of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (IOCAS) and Professor ZHAO Dapeng of the University of Tohoku turned their attention to this problem by investigating the structure of the oceanic mesosphere of six subduction zones where giant earthquakes occurred.

Their findings were published in Nature Geoscience on April 26.

The researchers adopted the cross-sectional reflections of the P wave and synthesized the updated tomography models. The CT images clearly reveal a low-velocity (slow) sub-plate anomaly under the forearm regions in the six subduction zones.

“Giant earthquakes generally occur above the edges of the slow anomaly or over the gaps between them. Large slips of giant earthquakes occur over gaps between slow deviations,” said Dr. Fan.

The buoyancy force of the slow anomalies of the sub-plates can increase the interfacial shear stress by enhancing the normal stress of the interlayer plates. The interface shear stress increases the critical stress threshold for rupture, and the critical shear stress over the slow anomaly gap is slightly smaller than the shear stress over the slow anomaly.

However, the critical shear stress is still large enough and relatively easy to access. As such, it can cause a massive gigantic earthquake over the slow anomaly gap, which is mainly controlled by structural heterogeneity on and around the plate facade.

In addition, the buoyancy force of the slow anomaly can cause a morphological response from the inclined plate, thus increasing the shear stress on the plate interface. The thermal conductivity or thermomechanical corrosion of slow anomalies may shift the interface rheology from frictional shear to viscous shear.

This shift may partially explain the occurrence of slow-slip earthquakes over slow anomalies. The slow slip zone could impede the spread of rupture and host the posterior slip of a mammoth gigantic earthquake.

“It is necessary to perform a seismic tomography to examine the more detailed leafy structures beneath an inclined slab, which may identify the potential site of a future mega-earthquake,” said Dr. Fan.

This study was supported by the Strategic Priority Research Program of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the National Natural Science Foundation of China, and the Japan Society for the Promotion of Science.

