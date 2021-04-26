Today Nicaragua – credible and independent since 2012 – seismic activity in the vicinity of Masaya volcano





Today in Nicaragua – Inter, the Nicaraguan Institute of Regional Studies (Nicaragua Institute of Regional Studies) provides reports on seismic activity in the vicinity of Masaya volcano

Earthquakes of similar magnitudes are likely to be recorded in the coming days, and there is a small chance that this activity will trigger a larger earthquake.

Earthquakes of similar magnitudes are likely to be recorded in the next hours or days, and there is a small chance that this activity will trigger an earthquake of greater magnitude.

– pay bills –

Ineter specialists reported that seismic activity was recorded in the vicinity of Masaya Volcano, in the far northeast (about 4 km north of Nendiri). So far, a series of 5 low-strength earthquakes have occurred, ranging from 2.4 to 2.9, with depths ranging from 5 to 16 km (localized earthquakes).

The strongest earthquake ever recorded was a magnitude of 2.9, at 9:09 pm on Friday (April 23), and some of these earthquakes were reported as felt by residents.

Authorities report on earthquakes recorded near Masaya volcano

Ineter reported that these local fault earthquakes are caused by a secondary fault in the Cofradia fault system (the southern part of the terminal). Earthquakes of similar magnitudes are likely to be recorded in the next hours or days, and there is a small chance that this activity will trigger an earthquake of greater magnitude.

– pay bills –

Regarding the behavior of Masaya volcano in the face of these earthquakes, we have the following:

Since this series of earthquakes began, the volcanic tremor has shown a slight increase in its normal behavior, so we must be alert to the possibility of small explosions of gases and ash and expel small fragments of rock in the vicinity of the crater. The crater slopes are unstable, and if earthquakes persist, landslides may occur inside the volcano. In addition, in the event of new earthquakes in the same area, the seismic wave can generate large bubbles of volcanic gases under the lava lake, which when rising rapidly can lead to the scattering of lava inside the crater.

In this sense, Ineter recommends closing access to the Masaya Volcano Park to all visitors for 48 hours, including the French expedition currently carrying out descending activities on the volcano, coordinated by CINEMATECA colleagues.

Source: El19Digital.com

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos