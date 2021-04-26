Borne the Battle # 239: Marine veteran Jake Wood, entrepreneur, co-founder of Team Rubicon





This week’s episode of Borne the Battle features Marine veteran and businessman Jake Wood, co-founder of Team Rubicon.

Wood’s post-war story began on January 12, 2010, when a devastating 7.0-magnitude earthquake devastated Haiti, killing and injuring hundreds of thousands and displacing more than a million people. Several thousand miles away, in Los Angeles, a veteran warrior recently fired in Iraq and Afghanistan was awaiting his graduate admission results and turned on the television. Upon seeing the crisis in Haiti unfold, Wood thought it would be a waste not to use his military training by helping with the humanitarian relief effort. He called eight veterans to join him, and they headed together for Haiti. During their service in Haiti, Wood and his group came up with the ideas that led to the creation of the Rubicon Team.

Under Wood’s leadership, Team Rubicon transformed from an 8-person idea into a prestigious nonprofit organization with more than 140,000 volunteers across America. The organization has deployed more than 790 operations to provide humanitarian disaster relief worldwide. Most recently, Team Rubicon led a partnership with five other veterans’ organizations to help veterans leverage their unique skills and expertise to aid in America’s vaccination efforts.

Although Team Rubicon thrived under his leadership, Wood announced his intention to step down as CEO of the corporation in March 2021. He argues that “organizations, if they don’t develop, are slowly dying out.” Hoping to gain fresh hands and new ideas to keep Team Rubicon running, Wood chose Director of Operations, Art delaCruz, to be the next CEO of Team Rubicon.

With his organization in trusted hands, Wood plans to focus on his other interests. Most recently, he has found pleasure in writing and publishing his well-received book, Once a Warrior, the story of his life’s journey written to inspire other veterans to discover their goal after taking off their uniform.

From the battlefields of Iraq and Afghanistan to the humanitarian frontlines, Wood has toured some of the world’s most complex environments. Don’t miss his story by listening to this episode of Borne the Battle.

Calvin Wong is a intern with VA’s Digital Media Engagement. Studying history as an undergraduate at the University of California, Davis.

