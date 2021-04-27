A webinar on April 29 will present the state’s New Earthquake Warning System





The Washington Department of Emergency Management and the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network are hosting a free webinar on Thursday April 29 from 10-11:30 a.m. to provide key information about the state’s new ShakeAlert earthquake early warning system that will launch next month.

The system, which is managed by the US Geological Survey in conjunction with the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network, is able to give residents seconds of warning before an earthquake arrives.

The webinar will explain what the system is, how it works, and the various ways in which people can receive alerts on their mobile devices. Experts will also provide advice on how to protect yourself before, during and after earthquakes, and how to prepare before the new warning system goes into operation on May 4, which will complete the West Coast launch of new technology.

It does not predict earthquakes. The alert system quickly detects and provides information about earthquakes that have already started and includes an estimate of the earthquake size, the exact location, and the vibration it might produce. Alerts may be delivered to cell phones in areas that may experience weak or greater vibration in Washington state.

The majority of earthquake-related injuries are caused by people hitting objects falling or falling while in motion while shaking. Seconds of warning time can allow people to take precautionary measures before vibration begins, reducing the chance of injury. In most cases, falling, covering and waiting is the recommended way to protect yourself from earthquakes.

The early warning system also has the ability to automatically shut off water valves to protect the water supply, raise fire station doors so first responders can take out vehicles and equipment, slow trains so they don’t derail, and even warn hospitals against stopping surgeries, among many other capabilities. Dozens of pilot projects in Washington are already testing this technology to reduce earthquake damage.

To participate in the webinar on Thursday, go to http://bit.ly/WAShakeAlert

The presentation will also be recorded and posted on YouTube at www.youtube.com/emdprepare

No registration is required to participate in the event which will have an end time for questions and answers. Automatically generated comments will be available in English, Spanish, Simplified Chinese, Russian, Tagalog, Ukrainian, and Vietnamese.

People can check to make sure their alerts are set at mil.wa.gov/alerts

For more information about how the earthquake early warning system works in Washington state, visit www.pnsn.org/pnsn-data-products/earthquake-early-warning

To learn more about ShakeAlert, visit www.shakealert.org

