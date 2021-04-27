Indonesian Navy submarine: video shows the crew singing – BBC News





The Indonesian navy has released a scathing video showing the crew of a sunken submarine singing on its ship. The video, shot a few weeks ago, shows sailors singing the Indonesian hit Sampai Jumpa (until later). Officials confirmed on Sunday that the KRI Nanggala, which sank off the coast of Bali on Wednesday, was found divided into three parts on the seabed. 53 crew members were confirmed dead. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

#BBCAnews.



source