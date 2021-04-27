India: Half a million cases of Covid-19 per day were predicted to run out of oxygen in hospitals





According to the World Health Organization, the Covid crisis in India is “beyond a twist” and it is painful to see why it is obvious: patients dying from lack of oxygen, doctors requiring a basic supply, bodies piling up in incinerators and still infections. they are rising in record numbers day by day. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

Tonight an expert warned us that the number of daily cases could reach 900,000 until India reaches the peak of this second devastating wave. Mandakini reported from Ghalot Delhi.



