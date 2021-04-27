India’s Covid crisis is escalating, but could more be done to prevent it? – BBC Newsnight





As the Indian coronavirus crisis is exacerbated, patients are dying without oxygen as hospitals are exacerbated by the crisis under pressure. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

International efforts are being made to help India as the country suffers from severe oxygen shortages amid a huge increase in Covid cases. The UK has started sending fans and oxygen concentrating devices. EU members must also send support. The US lifts a ban on sending raw materials abroad, allowing India to further vaccinate AstraZeneca. The Indian capital Delhi has extended its closure as crowded hospitals continue to keep patients away. The government has approved plans for more than 500 oxygen generation plants across the country to increase supply. Meanwhile, a neighbor in Bangladesh has announced that it will close its border in India from Monday to prevent the spread of the virus. As reported by the BBC’s Aleem Maqbool. #Coronavirus #BBCNews #Newsnight Newsnight is the main BBC news and current affairs television program – with strong analysis, discussion, exclusivity and dialogue. Website: https://www.bbc.co.uk/newsnight

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BBCNewsnight

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bbcnewsnight .



source