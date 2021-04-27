Earthquake information: Mag average. 5.0 earthquake – Philippine Sea, 33 km northeast of Rota Island, Northern Mariana Islands, on April 27 1:40 pm (GMT +10)





An earthquake of moderate magnitude 5.0 at a depth of 106 km

The US Geological Survey reported that a 5.0 magnitude earthquake occurred just 23 minutes ago 77 kilometers south of San Jose in the Northern Mariana Islands, and the quake struck 105.8 kilometers below the epicenter near San Jose, Tinian, Northern Mariana Islands. Around noon on Tuesday April 27, 2021 at 1:40 PM local time. The exact size, focus and depth of an earthquake may be revised within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their report. EMSC, which listed it as a 5.0 magnitude earthquake as well. Includes towns or cities near the epicenter where a very weak tremor was probably felt, San Jose (population 15,000) located 77 km from the epicenter, Saipan (pop. 48200) 107 km away, Dededo Village (population 44,900) within 110 km, Tamuning-Tumon-Harmon Village (population. 19,700) 116 km, Barrigada Village (population 8,900) 117 km, Mongmong-Toto-Maite Village (population 6,800) 118 km, Mangilao Village ( Population 15,200) 118 km away, Hagåtña (population 1,100) 119 km away, and Chalan Pago-Ordot Village (population 6,800) 121 km away. VolcanoDiscovery will automatically update its magnitude and depth if changed and follow up if other important earthquake news becomes available. If you are in the region, please submit your experience to us through our reporting mechanism, either online or via our mobile app. This will help us provide more live updates to anyone around the world who wants to know more about this earthquake.

Date and time: April 27, 2021 03:40:01 UTC – Local time at epicenter: April 27 1:40 pm (GMT +10) Strength: 5 Depth: 105.8 km Latitude / Center longitude: 14.2859 ° N / 145.4753 Degree E (Philippine Sea, Northern Mariana Islands) Nearest volcano: Seamount X (90 km / 56 mi) Nearby towns and cities: 77 km (48 mi) south of San Jose (population: 15,000) -> See earthquakes nearby! 107 km (67 miles) southwest of Saipan (Population: 48,200) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 110 km (68 mi) northeast of Dido Village (Guam) (Population: 44,900) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 116 km (72 miles) northeast of Tamuning- Tumon Harmon Village (Guam) (Population: 19700) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 118 km (74 miles) northeast of Mangilao Village (Guam) (Population: 15,200) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 119 km (74 miles) NE of Hagåtña (Guam) (population: 1,050) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 129 km (80 mi) northeast of Talofovo Village (Guam) (Population: 3,220) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 143 km (89 mi) northeast from Merizu Village (Guam) (population: 2,150) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 372 km (231 miles) south of Alamagan Village (Population: 15) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! 33 km (20 miles) from Rota Island (pop: 2,530) -> Watch nearby earthquakes 105 km (65 miles) southwest of Saipan Island (population: 48,200) -> Watch nearby earthquakes! Weather at the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: Fog of 27 ° C (81 ° F), humidity: 83%, wind: 4 m / s (7 kts) of WB Primary data source: USGS (USGS) Rated outgoing energy: 2 × 1012 joules (554 mWh, equivalent to 477 tons of TNT) More information

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more confident you will be in the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

MagnitudeDepthLocationSource5.0106 km77 Km SSW of San Jose Village, Northern Mariana Islands USGSunspecifiedn / aNear Dededo Village, Dededo, GuamVolcanoDiscovery5.01 kmROTA REGION, N. MARIANA ISLANDS, Northern Mariana Islands EMSCUser reports on this earthquake (8)

Nikko-Tumon Hotel / Very Low Vibration (MMI II) / Single Side Vibration / Very Short: I heard the door squeak and what seemed to be a building turning under my feet twice.

Tamuning, Guam / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Very short: roll and bob

Dusit Thani Hotel, Tumon Guam (112.5 km south of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Clank, shake / 5-10 seconds: Felt fast with a few strokes and vibrates easily. This was followed by a very slight shaking which did not last long but occurred about 3 times as much. I am in quarantine I reported this to Natl Guard and asked if the command center had any reports, they said no.

BARRIGADA / Soft vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal sway (side) / Very short

Tamuning, guam / light shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / very short

Iban (129.3 km southwest of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (Side) / 2-5 sec

Yigo / Very Weak Vibration (MMI II) / Horizontal Swing (Side) / 2-5 seconds

112.3 km southwest of the epicenter [Map] Very weak vibration (MMI II)

Aftershocks

More information

Depending on its size, the fissure that was active during the earthquake ruptured along roughly the surface. 10 km2 (= 4 square miles) as a first-degree estimate. The rupture zone is likely to be about 5 km (3 mi) long, and aftershocks typically occur during the days and weeks following the earthquake at or near the same fault, at distances of approximately. Double the length of the laceration area. The broad linear arrangement of aftershock centers often includes the main shock rupture zone (refer to the map below for verification). Aftershocks recorded, the most recent first (0 earthquakes so far, updated frequently): So far, no aftershocks have been recorded. Previous earthquakes in the same area, please wait while searching millions of records, this could take up to 20-30 seconds.

