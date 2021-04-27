– 10 years after that day





FUKUSHIMA, Japan, April 27, 2021 / PRNewswire / – The Fukushima prefectural government released a new video that shows Fukushima today, 10 years after the earthquake and tsunami in eastern Japan, on its official YouTube channel, which broadcasts “magic” and “now” in the prefecture It presents its forward-looking stance towards revitalization.

– Fukushima today

10 years after the Great East Japan Earthquake and Tsunami.

Fukushima Prefecture continues to move step-by-step toward recovery with much support and encouragement at home and abroad.

The video presents Fukushima today as the prefecture continues to face challenges with “Fukushima Pride” in mind.

– 10 years from that day – Fukushima today, 2021

English: https://youtu.be/R3SxkwITQcY

– New video overview

The current conditions of areas subject to evacuation orders after the nuclear power disaster, updates to air dose rates and the number of people evacuated, as well as progress in improving infrastructure.

Today’s agro-forestry and fishing industries in Fukushima, which prioritize safety, including coastal catches for marine products that have been confirmed to be safe and efforts to become No.1 in Japan in terms of GAP certification.

New technologies born from the Fukushima Innovation Framework.

The Memorial Museum of the Great East Japan Earthquake and Nuclear Disaster opened in September 2020.

The new video shows Fukushima today from different angles as the prefecture continues to move toward recovery.

– Fukushima Activation Station – Activation Information Portal Site

The site of the official portal of the Fukushima Prefectural Government for activation information, which easily informs the world about the conditions of areas subject to evacuation orders, infrastructure improvement, agro-industries, forestry, fisheries, Fukushima innovation framework and more.

English: http://www.pref.fukushima.lg.jp/site/portal-english/ Korean: http://www.pref.fukushima.lg.jp/site/portal-ko/ Traditional Chinese: http: / /www.pref.fukushima.lg.jp/site/portal-zht/

Release date: April 6 (Tuesday), 2021

The Fukushima Prefectural Government’s official YouTube channel on YouTube https: //www.youtube.com/user/PrefFukushima * 1867 videos posted, 13,960 registered people, 37,001,296 views (as of April 20, 2021)

– A special video site showing the current situation in Fukushima – “Fukushima Now”

English: http://www.pref.fukushima.lg.jp/site/movie-now-english/ Korean: http://www.pref.fukushima.lg.jp/site/movie-now-ko/Traditional Chinese : http://www.pref.fukushima.lg.jp/site/movie-now-zht/

Source: Fukushima Prefecture Government

