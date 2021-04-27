ShakeAlert® comes to Washington on May 4





The ShakeAlert® Earthquake Early Warning System will be launched in Washington on May 4, to complete the West Coast launch of the new technology.

The system operated by the US Geological Survey in conjunction with the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network is able to give residents seconds of warning before an earthquake arrives.

“Nothing can replace families who have a contingency plan in place and ready for at least two weeks,” said Governor Jay Inslee. We all know that any earthquake can strike at any time. An earthquake early warning system can provide the critical time Washington people need to drop, cover, and hang on. It has the potential to save lives and reduce damage to critical infrastructure. “

According to officials, the system is not a predictor of earthquakes, but it can quickly detect and provide information about earthquakes that have already begun and include an estimate of the earthquake size, the exact location, and the vibration it might produce.

Alerts may be sent to cell phones in areas that may experience weak or greater vibration in Washington.

The USGS and its state and university partners, including the University of Washington, will add more seismometers to the network through late 2025 to further enhance the system’s capacity.

The sensor network is only 65% ​​complete for Washington.

Additional work with alert distribution partners is needed to improve alert delivery speeds to cell phones for all earthquakes.

“Algorithms that estimate earthquake magnitude and vibration continue to be tested and optimized to ensure system performance in massive events (such as the“ large ”Cascadia subduction zone). With the current ShakeAlert® system, in the M9 Cascadia Subduction Zone, alerts will be sent out but users farther from the epicenter may They do not receive an alert.

Since the majority of earthquake-related injuries are caused by people hitting objects falling or falling while in motion during shaking, seconds of warning will allow people to take precautionary measures before shaking begins, reducing the chance of injury. In most cases, falling, covering and waiting is the recommended way to protect yourself from earthquakes. ”

There will be no system tests on May 4.

The partners are still checking test results from the wireless emergency alert test conducted in February.

On or before May 4, residents will want to check their phones to make sure wireless emergency alerts are on.

This setting is turned on by default for most carriers, but some people have chosen to disable it. Find out how to do this at https://mil.wa.gov/alerts

When the system becomes operational, Google has notified our agency that Android phone users will have the ability to receive notifications through both wireless emergency alerts and the built-in software for their phones (which does not require a specific application). Users will only receive earthquake alerts if their device’s location setting and earthquake alerts are turned on in their location settings.

Third-party apps triggered by ShakeAlert® may also be available at system startup in May, allowing residents and visitors to not only enable wireless emergency alerts, but also download mobile apps giving a greater chance of getting the warning before vibration arrives. The Washington Department of Emergency Management is still working with outside vendors to determine which apps will be available to users in Washington.

The Washington Department of Emergency Management will host a webinar on Thursday April 29th where partners will provide background information on the launch of the ShakeAlert® Earthquake Early Warning System.

This webinar is for anyone wanting to learn more about the ShakeAlert® Earthquake Early Warning System in Washington and will be recorded and posted later on our YouTube channel.

We will explain what the system is, how it works, and the multiple ways in which you can get alerts on your mobile phone. Experts will share how you can protect yourself before, during and after earthquakes and share tips on how to prepare. “

The public webinar will help guide residents on how it works.

ShakeAlert® Earthquake Early Warning Web information

Thursday, April 29, from 10am to 11:30 am, MS Teams webinar is hosted free of charge, no registration required. Q&A time at the end of the WEBINAR link: http://bit.ly/WAShakeAlert

Please click on this link at 10 AM on Thursday 29 April to join the webinar.

