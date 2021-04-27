NextLeaderofScotland talk: Top 5 Scottish party leaders





It is a vote that will decide whether or not to keep Scotland with the fourteen-year government of the SNP government and the management of covert and public services, whether or not to order a new independence referendum. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

To pave the way for the end of the Union, or at least to give up his confrontation with Boris Johnson. Among those here tonight for the #NextLeaderOfScotland debate: Nicola Sturgeon not only wants independence – the Greens are also leaving. But the Conservatives and Labor – they are currently fighting for second place in the election – and the Lib Dems are against another referendum and are in favor of the Union. —————- See more of our explanatory series here – https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLXjqQf1xYLQ6bu-iixvoFTVsiXQVlVniX

