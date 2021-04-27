India reports more than a million Covid cases in a few days – BBC News





India has registered more than one million Covid-19 cases in just a few days. The number of reported cases fell slightly on Tuesday, from a peak of 352,991 the previous day to 323,144, and all cases reached nearly 17 million with 192,000 deaths. Deaths have been steadily rising as the second deadly wave of Indian Covid infections is destroying the country, with only 380 registered in Delhi on Monday. Medical oxygen, intensive care unit (ICU) beds, and life-saving medications are falling short.

