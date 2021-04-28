Uncategorized
Fighting and firing on the Myanmar-Thailand border – BBC News
In southeastern Myanmar, near the border with Thailand, fighting broke out between the Burmese army and a separatist group. The National Union of Karen, an ethnic insurgent, captured and destroyed an army post as part of a campaign to reduce the presence of the military in Karen State, as thousands of people have been displaced to resume fighting. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog
