Countries send aid to relieve oxygen emergencies in India – BBC News
International efforts are being made to help India as the country suffers from severe oxygen shortages amid a huge increase in Covid cases. The UK has started sending fans and oxygen concentrating devices. EU members must also send support. The US lifts a ban on sending raw materials abroad, allowing India to further vaccinate AstraZeneca. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog
