Covid Indian: Why is the government playing the crisis? – BBC Newsnight





As India continues to struggle in the weight of its second wave, why is the government slowing down what is happening on earth and forcing social media platforms to remove anti-virus messages?

In Delhi, crematorium workers are working day and night to deal with the dead, permanent pyrans have been built and oxygen supplies are being sold on the black market. Relatives buy refrigerators to store the bodies of their relatives and treat doctors who kill them outside the hospital doors. Attendance at religious festivals has been encouraged – with national newspaper advertisements – and political rallies attracting thousands. Now those who criticize or say they are handling Modi’s pandemic face on social media have been told that they are not patriotic. A newspaper director told BBC Newsnight that the government has constantly reduced or concealed the number of deaths and the rate of infection. But, how can he fix his Indian government, for so long, that it wasn’t so bad? BJP national spokesperson Gopal Kagarwal, LSE professor Shakuntala Banaji and former Twitter news, politics and head of government of India Raheel Khursheed have spoken to Newsnight presenter Emily Maitlis. Aleem Maqbool reported. #Coronavirus #Newsnight #BBCNews Newsnight is the BBC’s leading television news and current affairs program – with strong analysis, discussion, exclusivity and dialogue. Website: https://www.bbc.co.uk/newsnight

