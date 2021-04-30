After a short period of calm, a new lava flow descends on the southwest flank / VolcanoDiscovery





Satellite image of Pakaya volcano via (c) Google Earth view

Pakaya volcano complex 2552 m (8373 ft) Guatemala, 14.38 ° N / -90.6 ° W 1674, 1677 (?), 1678, 1690, 1693, 1699, 1717 (?), 1760 (?), 1775, 1805, 1830 (?), 1846, 1885, 1961, 1965, 1970, 1972, 1973, 1976 , 1977, 1978, 1980 – May 1998 (intense period of summit activity), 1999-2003, 2004-2010, 2012, 2013, 2014 Typical eruption pattern: moderately explosive and streamlined (strombolian activity, lava fountain, pyroclastic flows from Crest crater). Semi-active continuously at least during the past centuries.

Friday, April 30, 2021, 16:14

16:14 PM | Written by: T.

New lava flowed on Pacaya this morning (Photo: INSIVUMEH)

After a period of relative calm since the last pyroclastic flows stopped on or around April 16, a new lava flow began again earlier today. The new volcanic fissure on the upper southwest side of the summit cone is currently feeding the lava flow that has already descended into the base of the cone, is well-fed and appears to have a high flow rate, giving it the possibility to again reach great lengths and approach the populated areas behind The foot of a volcano, if it remains active long enough. However, it is too early to predict how this new volcanic ring will evolve, as at the Makeni Crater Crater the volcano continues to produce intense Strombolian explosions associated with large ash emissions.

Look: Lava flows from Pacaya volcano in Guatemala.

The volcano reactivated Thursday, causing a new crack in the rock mass from which a river of lava sprouted that could spread to neighboring communities.

: AFP / Orlando Estrada pic.twitter.com/rlGLR8uFrY

The volcano reactivated Thursday, causing a new crack in the rock mass from which a river of lava sprouted that could spread to neighboring communities.

: AFP / Orlando Estrada pic.twitter.com/rlGLR8uFrY

– Philstar.com (PhilstarNews) April 30, 2021 Past News – The lava flowing from the new fissure opening on the western side of the volcano remains very active and advances along a broad front: towards the west and north, the lava spreads in the sector of La Breña, and towards the west and south in the area Finca Alegre farmhouse, just 100 meters from the villages of El Patroncino and San José El Rodeo.







