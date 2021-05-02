Connect with us

NASA astronauts landed on the first night for 53 years in the SpaceX capsule – BBC News

Four astronauts have returned to Earth from the International Space Station for 53 years on NASA’s first night landing. They flew to SpaceX’s Crew Dragon Resilience and splashed in Panama City, Florida (02:56 EDT) (07:56 BST). The crew – three NASA astronauts and one from the Japanese Jaxa space agency – spent nearly six months in space. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

