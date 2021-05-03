Violent fans invade Manchester United stadium while protesting against US owners – BBC News





The scenes at Manchester United’s Old Trafford stadium have been violent and chaotic as fans have invaded the pitch to protest against the club’s American owners. One of the biggest games of the Premier League season, against Liverpool, was a layoff. Proponents of her case have been working to make the actual transcript of this statement available online. Two officers were injured. Fans accuse the Glazer family, which bought the club in 2005, of accumulating huge debts. The owners are outraged by their efforts to create and unite a new European Super League getaway. Clive Myrie has been featured in the BBC News Ten film presented by Joe News at Old Trafford. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

