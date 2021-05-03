Chilean cases were hidden despite many vaccines being taken





Scientists have warned that vaccines alone are not a pandemic to control, in a difficult way. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

Earlier this year the country seemed to be making great strides, with one of the most ambitious and successful vaccination plans in the world. But since then they have been battling a second wave of coronavirus after opening too early and hitting on more contagious variants. Latin American correspondent Guillermo Galdos reported. ———————– Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News .



source