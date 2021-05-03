Uncategorized
Glasgow’s climate change summit faces major challenges – BBC News
Glasgow will host COP26 climate talks in 2021. A meeting about the future of the planet is a crucial meeting for leaders around the world. Their goal is to agree on the latest coordinated measures to tackle climate change. But the challenges are enormous. Clive Myrie presents BBC News at Ten by science editor David Shukman. Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog
#BBCAnews.
source
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]