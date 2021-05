Kathmandu is losing its open spaces

In 2013, government planners identified 83 open spaces for evacuation and shelter during disasters. According to the International Organization for Migration’s 2020 report, only about half of these sites can be used in emergency situations. New small buildings and storage areas have eroded and infrastructure expanded into a critical space. Ten sites have been removed from the list because they now serve other purposes.

The report highlights other problems: the almost complete lack of water and sanitation facilities on site, unsuitable terrain, and the dearth of local participation, particularly for marginalized groups with low public awareness; And insufficient emergency exercises routine. Some local governments did not even realize that their jurisdiction areas were earthquake evacuation sites.

We also need to plan for multiple hazards: earthquakes and floods simultaneously, or even simultaneous earthquakes, floods and epidemics. Nepal ranks thirty-eleventh in the world in terms of vulnerability to earthquakes and floods.

This multi-hazard preparedness scenario is not impossible. After the 2015 earthquake, people in camps sheltering in Bhaktapur were forced to flee the flowing Hanumante River.

We often call earthquakes “natural disasters”. Doing so allows governments and others to avoid blame. But the real cause of many disasters is not nature, but rather poor human planning. It is best for Kathmandu Valley residents to remember how they relied on open spaces in the past and will need them again in the future.

The World Health Organization recommends 9 square meters of open space per person. Kathmandu has an area of ​​about 0.25 square meters per person. Lalitpur has a surface area of ​​just 0.06 square meters per person, with poor access to even less. Therefore, neighborhoods with less open spaces should be given priority. There is a need to conduct regular exercises everywhere so that people know where to go and what to do in the event of a crisis.

“Nepal is one of the fastest urbanizing countries in the world, and 2015 was a catch-all. The government has done some work, but it really showed us what open space means,” says Anil Pokhrel of the National Authority for Risk Reduction and Management.

And it stresses the importance of parks and parking, not just the 83 designated open spaces in the valley. “We need spaces closer to home,” he adds. “We have serious threats to urban spaces, such as construction and encroachment, but we also have communities like Thimi that protect and restore ponds and cultural heritage as open spaces for emergencies.”

Bouqurill says the effects of the earthquake six years ago showed just how important water and toilets are for families. “Our message to every local government is: Work on disaster planning in everything it does,” he adds.

.





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos