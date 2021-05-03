Covid trees planted in hospital to treat patients – BBC News





NHS staff at Wales 'largest hospital are creating a forest to offset carbon emissions and debris from machines needed to care for patients with Covid-19. Critical care staff at Cardiff University Hospital in Wales say the Crickhowell woods are expected to boost the confidence of other hospitals and the industry to do the same. The forest will be given a Welsh name and should be open to the public this year.

#Environment



