Best cheap home insurance in El Paso





El Paso, Texas is one of the largest cities in Lonestar, with a population of 683,000 and a home ownership rate of 58.3%, which is lower than the national average of 63.9%. The average cost for home insurance in El Paso is $ 1,128 per year for a policy of $ 250,000 in housing coverage. Average prices in El Paso are below the Texas average of $ 1,863.

If you are shopping for home insurance in El Paso, it is important to know that home insurance rates vary based on several factors, including which insurance company you choose. We’ve done some research to find the best inexpensive home insurance in El Paso based on price, discounts, and coverage options.

The best home insurance companies in El Paso

The best home insurance companies in El Paso, Texas, based on our criteria, are Nationwide, Chubb, Travelers, Progressive, and USAA. These carriers are characterized by offering below average rates, excellent discounts, reliable coverage and good financial strength.

Home insurance company Average annual liability premium for 250,000 Jordanian dinars National strengths 745,808 $ / 1,000 Chop 770,778 $ / 1,000 travelers 806,803 / 1,000 progressive $ 883,797 / 1,000 $ 887 889/1 , 000 nationwide

Based on our quotes, Nationwide offers the cheapest home insurance in El Paso, Texas, with an average annual premium of $ 745. Not only does Nationwide offer reasonable rates, the company also offers plenty of discounts. There are savings for being claim-free, have a new roof, new home insurance, home renovation and living in a gated community.

Additionally, Nationwide might be a perfect fit for any homeowner who wants to customize their policy with endorsements. The carrier offers several optional covers, including earthquake insurance, flood insurance, replacement cost plus coverage, better roof replacement coverage, credit card coverage, and more.

Chubb

Chubb specializes in high-value home insurance, so it’s probably a good choice for El Paso homeowners who need at least $ 1 million in coverage. Chubb customers can take advantage of unique member perks, excellent customer service, and comprehensive coverage without paying huge premiums.

Every Chubb Masterpiece® Home Owners Policy includes extended replacement cost coverage, risk advisory services and a cash settlement option. The company also offers free services to protect your home, such as a forest fire defense assessment. Unfortunately, Chubb doesn’t offer many discounts, but you can save money by bundling your home and auto policy.

travelers

Travelers are a solid home insurance company across the board, with affordable rates, good discounts and a wide range of endorsements for enhanced protection. In El Paso, the average home insurance premium for travelers is $ 806 per year, which is $ 322 cheaper than the average citywide price.

In terms of coverage, you can design a fully customized policy with approvals such as back-up / swamp pump coverage, contents replacement cost coverage, green home coverage, private personal property coverage, identity fraud coverage and more. Travelers also offer a handful of discounts for policy savings.

gradual

Progressive is one of the largest home insurance companies in the country. It is known for its low rates and generous discounts. Homeowners in El Paso can get a lower premium by insuring a newly purchased home, getting an upfront quote, pooling their policies, insuring a newly constructed home, paying in full and more.

One of the downsides to Progressive is that home insurance coverage is limited, with only two certifications. However, we like that Progressive offers useful online resources and tools, such as HomeQuote Explorer, that allow you to compare home insurance rates and coverage options for other insurance companies.

United States of America

USAA is highly rated by JD Power for overall customer satisfaction year after year, and has a reputation for providing first-class customer service. The caveat is that you must be a member of active duty or retired military service to qualify for coverage through the USAA.

El Paso homeowners who qualify for USAA home insurance can get low rates, reliable coverage options, and many discounts. If you are deployed or in active duty, USAA will also cover your uniform in a qualifying loss.

Home insurance coverage options in El Paso

Unlike auto insurance, homeowner insurance in El Paso is not legally required. However, many lenders will require you to have home insurance as part of the terms of your loan if you have a mortgage.

Regardless of your situation, getting a home insurance policy is usually a good idea. Homeowners coverage provides financial and legal peace of mind in the event of potential losses, such as theft, fire, and guest injuries. Here are some coverage options that can benefit El Paso homeowners:

Flood insurance: Although hurricanes are uncommon in El Paso, major floods can occur, so getting flood insurance can be crucial. Standard home home insurance policies usually exclude flood damage coverage, but you can purchase a stand-alone flood insurance policy from the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP). Earthquake Insurance: El Paso, located near the East Franklin Mountain Fault, is the site of a possible earthquake. Home insurance rarely covers earthquake damage, so you may need to purchase a separate insurance policy or affidavit to protect your home and personal items from earthquake damage. Contents Replacement Cost Cover: You will pay standard personal property coverage to replace your personal items after a covered loss, but depreciation is factored into your return. Covered with the cost of replacing the contents, you can get a refund of the total value of your property at its original price. Discounts for home insurance in El Paso

If you are looking for cheap home insurance in El Paso, Texas, look to the discounts that insurance companies offer. The more discounts you can take advantage of, the more money you can save on your policy. Here are some common home insurance deductions that El Paso homeowners should consider:

No Claims Discount: Typically homeowners who have had no previous insurance claims on their registry for the past several years are eligible for a lower rate. Automatic payment deduction: If you sign up for automatic payments instead of making one-off monthly payments, some insurance companies will lower your rate. Security system discount: If your home has a security system, whether it’s professionally managed or DIY, you may be able to save some money on insurance. Frequently Asked Questions What is the best home insurance company?

The best home insurance company is different for every homeowner. Some homeowners look for the cheapest rates, others look for specific covers, and some want great customer service. We recommend evaluating service providers using your personal criteria and getting quotes from several different companies to see which are the cheapest.

How Much Home Insurance Do I Need in El Paso?

Texas homeowner insurance is not legally required. But if you do purchase coverage, you should consider getting adequate housing insurance to cover the cost of rebuilding your home and adequate personal property insurance to replace your family’s personal property in the event of a loss. With regard to liability insurance, it is usually a good idea to set your policy limit based on the value of your assets that may be at risk in the event of a lawsuit.

methodology

Bankrate uses quadruple information services to analyze rates for all zip codes and carriers in all 50 states and rates quoted in Washington, DC are based on 40-year-old homeowners with a clean claim record, good credit, and the following coverage limits:

Cover A, Housing: $ 250,000, Cover B, Other Structures: $ 25,000, Cover C, Personal Property: $ 125,000, Cover D, Use Loss: $ 500,000, Cover E, Liability: $ 300,000, Coverage, and Medical Payments: $ 1,000

Homeowners also have a $ 1,000 discount and a separate wind and chill discount (if needed).

These are sample rates and should be used for comparison purposes only. Your quotes may be different.

Prices are determined based on the data of the Quarterly Information Services for the year 2021.

