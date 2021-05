The study shows the effect of the Cascadia Tsunami on Puget Sound communities

The façade of a Phoenix underground store in Seattle after the 2001 Niskwale earthquake (Federal Emergency Management Agency, Washington State Governor’s Office)

Thanks to a new study from the Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR), we now have an idea of ​​the potential impact of a tsunami on Puget Sound communities if there was a magnitude 9.0 earthquake along the Cascadia subduction zone.

The study, prepared by geologists in the Washington Geological Survey Department of DNR, was undertaken to develop preparedness and response plans for those in densely populated areas that would be affected by the Cascadia earthquake and tsunami.

“Millions of people live along the Salish Sea, and knowing what to expect is critical to developing response plans so that we can prepare for when – and not if – the inevitable massive Cascadia earthquake strikes.” Said Hillary Franz, Public Land Commissioner. It is our duty to put the training and knowledge of our highly trained geologists to work to make sure that our communities can be prepared and safe. “

The study tracks the expected impacts from Blaine to Olympia of a 9.0 earthquake in the Cascadia subduction zone. The DNR says the last Cascadia rupture was 321 years ago, and experts estimate there is a 10-17% chance that Washington will experience another rupture in the next 50 years.

According to the study, the first tsunami waves will reach Whidbey Island within 90 minutes of the earthquake, and more inland locations 2-4 hours later.

“Wave activity may inundate shores for 14 hours, with strong currents remaining in inland waters for more than 24 hours,” writes DNR.

Flooding ranges from 13 feet at the Fashion Island Ferry Terminal to six inches in Port Olympia. Harbor Island in Seattle can see 3.7 feet in flood, the Snowhomish River Delta is 5.7 feet, and Port Tacoma is 3.5 feet.

“A tsunami will arrive first in the form of a basin, with sea level gradually receding at all locations of inland coastal waterways,” DNR reports.

The model does not take into account tidal phases or local tsunamis caused by earthquake-induced landslides, and DNR says local crust faults could pose a greater risk to some communities.

Find the new study and maps, as well as more tsunami information online here.

