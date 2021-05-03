100 years later: How do today’s loyalist teenagers view the identity of Northern Ireland?





The Queen has consistently denounced the peace of Northern Ireland as a merit for her people – in a message marking the centenary of its founding. (Subscribe: https://bit.ly/C4_News_Subscribe)

Hidden memories will be made among the unionist and loyalist communities that celebrate Northern Ireland as part of the UK. Our correspondent Pariac O’Brien has been studying the identity of Northern Ireland by talking to young people born after the Good Friday agreement. In the first part of the two-part series, he meets loyal teenagers who live on one side of the peace wall that separates the neighborhood. ———————– Follow us on Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/Channel4News



